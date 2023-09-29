A spotted lanternfly has been detected in Illinois, marking the first time the invasive species has been identified in the state since it was discovered in the U.S. nearly a decade ago.

The invasive plant hopper is considered a "nuisance pest," but experts have expressed concern over its spread into the Midwest and Illinois.

“Spotted lanternfly has been inching closer to the Midwest and Illinois for close to a decade,” Jerry Costello II, Illinois Department of Agriculture Director. “We have had a multi-agency team working to prepare for this scenario – including efforts on readiness, informing and educating the industry and the public, as well as monitoring early detection."

So what is it and why is it concerning?

Here's what to know:

What is the spotted lanternfly?

The spotted lanternfly was described by the Illinois Department of Agriculture as an "invasive plant hopper" that feeds on a number of plants, specifically the invasive "tree of heaven," grapes and maple trees, though they can also feed on other crops like apples, hops, walnuts and more.

"Spotted lanternfly feeds on a wide range of fruit, ornamental and woody trees, with tree-of-heaven being one of the preferred hosts. Spotted lanternflies are invasive and can be spread long distances by people who move infested material or items containing egg masses," according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Where has the spotted lanternfly been found?

According to the Illinois Department of Agriculture, the spotted lanternfly is native to eastern Asia, but was first found in the U.S. in 2014 in southeastern Pennsylvania. Since then, it has spread throughout the eastern U.S., and now, the Midwest.

Prior to its arrival in Illinois, the spotted lanternfly had been detected in Indiana, Michigan and Ohio, officials said.

Spencer Campbell, plant program coordinator with the Morton Arboretum, said the spotted lanternfly has gained enough prevalence in some northeastern states to impact local agricultural communities.

"If they do become larger, what can happen is they're aggregators, they congregate together and when they all get together, they eat a lot. And when you eat a lot, unfortunately, you defecate a lot too. So that - honeydew is what we call it - that honeydew can leave a lasting impact," Campbell told NBC Chicago.

Why are experts concerned?

While the bug doesn't pose any health threat to humans or animals, the spotted lanternfly is known to feed on several tree species and grapes, presenting a concern to local ecosystems.

The fly is known to move easily on wood surfaces and vehicles, making the pest very difficult to contain.

Still, officials say it's not all bad.

“If there is a silver lining associated with spotted lantern fly in Illinois, it is that we have no reason to believe that widespread plant or tree death will result from its presence,” Scott Schirmer, Illinois Department of Agriculture’s Nursery and Northern Field Office section manager, said in a statement. “This is likely going to be a nuisance pest that interferes with our ability to enjoy outdoor spaces and may have some impact on the agritourism industry, including orchards, pumpkin patches, and vineyards.”

Where was the spotted lanternfly found in Illinois?

According to officials, the state's agriculture department was alerted to the potential presence of the lanternfly on Sept. 16, and coordinated a site visit near the sighting two days later.

Following the collection of specimens at the site, results that were returned Tuesday confirmed the presence of the spotted lanternfly.

Where else has it been detected?

What should you do if you see it?

Anyone who believes they may have seen a spotted lanternfly is asked to take pictures and contact lanternfly@illinois.edu to report the sighting.

Campbell added that after reporting the sighting to agriculture officials, those that come into contact with the spotted lanternfly should kill it.

"Stomp it is what we're going with right now ... forcefully step and squash it," Campbell said.

