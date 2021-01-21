Southwest Suburban Restaurant Owners React to Move to Tier 1

Restaurants in two more Illinois counties can resume serving customers indoors at 25% capacity, as the region covering Will and Kankakee Counties moved to Tier 1 on Friday.

The staff at Sorriso Italian Ristorante in Frankfort spent Thursday afternoon prepping meals for dinner.

“It’s a day that finally has a good light at the end of the tunnel,” said general manager John Daly. “We finally have the opportunity to have a good day.”

The team at nearby Chef Klaus' Bier Stube in Frankfort is also welcoming customers indoors.

"Restaurants are suffering right now," said co-owner Ernesto Luciano. "We had a lot of employees we could not bring back to work and we’re very happy that we’re moving in the right direction."

The Will County Health Department said the move to Tier 1 is a great start, but it’s urging people not to be over confident.

“You don’t want to be going out there having a good time and being cocky about it,” said public information officer Steve Brandy. “We still are battling this pandemic.”

The health department is urging restaurants to continue emphasizing masks, social distancing and avoiding large crowds.

The owners of Sorriso and Chef Klaus' said they will continue to require safety protocols.