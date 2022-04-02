Southwest Flights Delayed, Canceled Nationwide Due to Technology Problems

System-wide technology issues led Southwest Airlines to delay more than 1,300 flights and cancel 300 others across the country Saturday, including at both of Chicago's major airports, according to the airline.

Long lines were seen at O'Hare International Airport Saturday afternoon, hours after Southwest reported to have experienced "intermittent technology issues following routine overnight maintenance."

According to the flight tracking website Flightaware.com., as of 6:06 p.m. 1,369 Southwest flights had been delayed an additional 429 had been canceled.

Delays at Midway International Airport average 66 minutes Saturday evening, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation. O'Hare International Airport reported a shorter average wait time of 20 minutes.

In a statement, Southwest apologized to customers for the problems they encountered.

"...We offer heartfelt apologies to our Customers for any inconvenience, and gratitude to our Employees who are working diligently to make it up to them," an airline spokesperson said. "We’ll continue to update Customers whose journey with us today might be delayed as result of the now-resolved issues."