South Holland Firefighter Dies During Training Exercise

A South Holland firefighter died Wednesday after going into cardiac arrest during a dive training exercise, sources told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Officials from the south suburb did not immediately comment on the death, but law enforcement sources said the 29-year-old firefighter died after an exercise in Kankakee.

Dylan Cunningham of Thornton was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and died at 10:40 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The incident happened at Haigh Quarry Lake.

A procession of South Holland fire engines could be seen early Thursday at the medical examiner’s office on the Near West Side.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death.