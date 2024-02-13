Someone is cutting down free little libraries in a Chicago suburb and police are searching for the suspect

Multiple free little libraries located outdoors in an Oak Park residential area have been cut down over the past two days, according to village officials.

Authorities said that Oak Park police have taken four criminal damage to property reports referencing little libraries being cut from their posts.

Officials said the little libraries were cut down at the following locations:

500 block of N. Lombard

600 block of N. Lombard

600 block of N. Elmwood

200 block of N. Cuyler

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Authorities confirmed that the four cases appear to be related and that police have identified a female suspect.

There is currently no further information available.