Some Testing Sites, Driving Facilities Close for the Holiday Weekend

As Independence Day weekend approaches, many COVID-19 testing locations and driving facilities announced they plan to briefly close their doors.

Starting Friday, all testing sites in DuPage County will be closed to the public until 7:00 a.m. Tuesday in order to observe the Fourth of July.

These include the Health Department's Public Health Centers in Addison, Lombard, West Chicago, Westmont and Wheaton.

All Lake County Health Department and Community Health Center facilities will also be closed Friday and will not reopen until Monday.

The county's coronavirus testing sites at 102 W. Water Street and Waukegan will be closed Saturday and will reopen Sunday following the holiday.

The DuPage Health Department's Crisis Hotline will remain open over the weekend and can be reached at (630) 627-1700 and Lake County's Hotline can be reached at (847) 377-8088

According to the Illinois Secretary of State, all offices will be closed this weekend to observe Independence Day.

As for driving facilities in Illinois, any locations open Monday through Friday will be closed Friday and any locations open Saturday will be closed on July Fourth. These locations include the Chicago North, West and South facilities.