Inbound Stevenson lanes closed due to shooting investigation; traffic, delays expected

Some inbound lanes on the Stevenson Expressway are closed and an investigation is underway as officials investigate reports of Thursday morning expressway shooting.

According to the Illinois State Police, officers at 5:59 a.m. responded to reports of a shooting at I-55 near Damen, where a victim traveling northbound reported their vehicle being struck by gunfire.

According to officials, the victim pulled over on I-94 at 31st Street following the incident. No injuries were reported, police said.

"Temporary" lane closures on the inbound Stevenson Expressway between Damen and the Dan Ryan Expressway are in effect due to an investigation, the ISP says. According to Total Traffic, "solid traffic" backup is reported as far south as Central Avenue.

Closed due to police activity in #Stevenson on Stevenson (I-55) Inbound between Damen Ave and Dan Ryan Expy (I-90/94), solid traffic back to Central Ave #CHITraffic https://t.co/GCesNZoWap — TTWN Chicago (@TotalTrafficCHI) June 29, 2023

Delays and traffic are expected.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.