Soft Lockdown Lifted at Morton West High School After Student Found With Gun: Officials

A student at Morton West High School in Berwyn was found with a handgun Friday, prompting a police response and soft lockdown, authorities said.

In a letter to parents and guardians at approximately 10:52 a.m., district officials announced the school had implemented a soft lockdown, and police were on scene conducting an investigation. At approximately 12:30 p.m., officials revealed the student made no threat and the weapon was recovered without incident or injury.

Three students were taken into custody, according to Berwyn police. It's unclear as to why the students were apprehended.

The school's bell schedule was adjusted for the remainder of the school day following the incident, officials said.

The incident remains under investigation by police.