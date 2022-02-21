‘Smishing' Text Scams on the Rise, BBB Says; Here's How You Can Protect Yourself

Suspicious emails may catch your attention rather quickly, but what about odd text messages?

The Better Business Bureau in Chicago is urging people to be on the lookout, explaining there's a new type of texting scam - one that's been very effective.

It's called "smishing," which is similar to phishing. Instead of using fraudulent emails in an attempt to make someone divulge personal information, scammers employ SMS and text messages.

And the number of cases has climbed, according to the BBB.

In many cases, scammers pose as the CEO or an executive where you work.

According to the BBB, oftentimes the scammer may know your name, where your work and your boss' name, making everything seem so real.

First, you may receive a message like this: "Hi Chris, I’m tied up in a conference call right now but let me know if you get this text. Thanks [your boss’ name].”

If you reply, you'll be asked to perform a quick task like purchasing gift cards for a client or wiring funds to another business. Even if the request sounds reasonable, double-check with your supervisor before taking any action.

Here are additional tips provided by the BBB to protect yourself from such scams: