Smashing Pumpkins, Jane's Addiction Stopping in Chicago With Spirits On Fire Tour

Iconic rock band The Smashing Pumpkins is coming to the Windy City this fall, accompanied by special guest and music legend Jane's Addiction.

Headlining the United Center, The Smashing Pumpkins is set to perform in Chicago for their "Sprits on Fire" tour on Nov. 11, after making stops in Milwaukee, St. Louis and Detroit.

Pre-sale tickets will be available Thursday at 10 a.m. with the general sale beginning Friday at 10 a.m. Purchase here.

Originally from Chicago, The Smashing Pumpkins emerged from the city in 1998, according to a release, and have since won two GRAMMY awards, two MTV VMAs and an American Music Award.

The band is best known for their hits "Starla," "Mayonaise," "1979," and "Cherub Rock." They've sold over 30 million albums in the past two decades, the release noted.

On Wednesday, The Smashing Pumpkins are expected at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood to add their handprints to the cement, joining some of the most notable stars of all time.