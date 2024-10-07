Skeletal remains found along Interstate 90 in Bucktown

Authorities were investigating after skeletal remains were found Sunday afternoon along an interstate on Chicago's Northwest side, police stated.

Illinois State Police officials said troopers were contacted by Chicago police at around 12:22 p.m. regarding skeletal remains that had been located in an area adjacent to Interstate 90 northbound at Webster Avenue.

The remains were discovered in an embankment area on state property. The investigation was in its "infancy" Sunday night.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.