ShowPlace ICON Theater in the South Loop abruptly closes

The ShowPlace ICON Theater in the South Loop closed permanently on Monday, according to a notice outside the business.

A sign posted on the door of the theater, 1011 S. Delano Ct., stated Chicago ShowPlace ICON Roosevelt Collection "has ended operations effective today."

"We would like to express our sincerest gratitude and appreciation to our guests four your unwavering support, loyalty, and enthusiasm over the many years," the message read, in part.

The theater opened at the Roosevelt Collection Shops in 2009. According to the publication IndieWire, the Chicago-based Kerasotes theater chain is closing the South Loop movie theater, as well as its other remaining locations in the Minneapolis suburbs, San Jose, California and Mountain View, California.

Customers who purchased tickets for showings after July 1 using the ShowPlace Icon app or website the have been given refunds through their credit card, according to the company's memo. Tickets purchased on other websites, such as Fandango, are being refunded through those vendors.

As of Monday evening, the theater's fate remained uncertain.

A spokesperson for the Roosevelt Collection Shops said its team is "having active conversations with potential new theater partners" and looks forward "to sharing our plans with the community once finalized."

The complete statement can be found below:

"The Showplace ICON Theatre at Roosevelt Collection Shops has served the community as one of the best performing theaters in the Chicago area and its closing is a result of its parent company ceasing all operations nationally. Roosevelt Collection Shops is dedicated to providing the best in shopping and lifestyle experiences and our team is having active conversations with potential new theater partners. We look forward to sharing our plans with the community once finalized."