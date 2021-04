Chicago police returned gunfire after shots were fired at officers Wednesday evening in Calumet Heights, according to the police department.

The incident happened about 7:30 p.m. in the 9200 block of South Colfax Avenue, according to preliminary information with Chicago police.

Someone fired shots at officers, who then returned fire, police said. No one was shot or injured, police said.