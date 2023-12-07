‘Shine': Chicago faith communities celebrate first night of Hanukkah

Thursday evening marked the first night of Hanukkah for the Jewish community. It comes just two months after the Hamas terrorist attack and at a time of heightened antisemitism.

Chicago-area rabbis say the grim times have fueled a strong desire for those in the Jewish community to celebrate their identity and Hanukkah.

"That’s what our message is: Don’t hide but shine," said Rabbi Meir Moscowitz, the regional director of the Lubavitch Chabad of Illinois.

Rabbi Moscowitz hosted a Hanukkah celebration Thursday night at the Chabad of Northbrook.

"It’s tremendous, the interest this year. More than ever, throughout the state and all the Chabad centers, they want to celebrate Hanukkah," he said. "There’s been more interest in people calling, 'Do you have a menorah? Do you have candles? What are the blessings to say when you light it?'"

Rabbi Moscowitz said the meaning behind Hanukkah is to bring light to the darkness. He believes that's what the community should ban together and do this season.

They're not the only ones celebrating this year.

"This is a new experience for me, but I’m looking forward to it," said Pastor Jim Scudder of Lake Zurich's Quentin Road Baptist Church. "This year we’re observing it. We put up a 12-foot menorah out front of the church. Tonight we’ll light it."

Scudder recently returned from Israel to show solidarity between faiths.

"There’s rising antisemitism right now, even here in Chicago," Pastor Scudder said. "It pains me to see that, and I want to stand against that and do everything I can as a pastor to educate people. The people ... I could tell a change in their spirit because of the tragedy that happened to them."

That spirit brightened Thursday as communities across the area lit their menorahs.