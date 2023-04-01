Severe Weather Across Illinois Friday Night Leaves 4 Dead: IEMA

Four people were killed Friday evening as severe storms that potentially spawned several tornadoes swept across much of the state, according to the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.

One person was killed and 40 others were injured after the roof collapsed at the historic Apollo Theatre in Belvidere during a concert, shortly after a tornado warning was issued for the area.

According to local officials, two people remain hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in the wake of the theatre collapse, which also led to the condemnation of the historic structure.

In addition to the extensive damage in Belvidere, three people were killed when a residential structure collapsed in Robinson, located in southeastern Illinois.

Assessment on structural damage in several counties across Illinois is ongoing, with the total amount of tornadoes touching down in Illinois currently unknown.

According to the National Weather Service, hail was more prevalent in the first of the two rounds of severe storms to sweep through much of the state on Friday, with "widespread wind damage and multiple tornadoes" in the second wave of storms.

Here is a preliminary look at the severe weather event that took place across northeastern Illinois and northwestern Indiana yesterday.



While temperatures have turned much colder for Saturday, a quick warm-up is in store for the Chicago area beginning on Sunday, leading into another potential threat for severe weather on Tuesday.