Several meetings planned as Chicago suburbs continue to grapple with unscheduled migrant drop-offs

Days after a plane carrying hundreds of asylum-seeking migrants arrived in Rockford, municipalities around the Chicago area are rapidly trying to address an increase in unscheduled bus drop-offs, with several meetings discussing ordinances on the matter planned for Tuesday evening.

The suburban drop-offs greatly increased after Chicago officials enacted restrictions on when buses could drop off migrants, with bus drivers dropping migrants off in suburbs to circumvent the rules.

Thus far, the following 11 municipalities have adopted or proposed ordinances that regulate migrant bus drop-offs, according to Burt Odelson, an attorney who is representing multiple suburbs proposing the ordinances.

Aurora

Chicago Ridge

Cicero

Elburn

Matteson

New Lenox (executive order)

Orland Hills

Rosemont

Schiller Park

Tinley Park

University Park

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Additionally, Schaumburg and Elk Grove Village have both passed ordinances that restrict undocumented migrants from being housed in hotels, with similar ordinances under consideration in the following municipalities:

Buffalo Grove

Calumet Park

Hinsdale

Joliet

Summit

Woodstock

Odelson noted that most of the proposed ordinances contain stiff penalties for buses who arrive without a permit, some of which include fees of $750 per person on the bus.

Other ordinances have also proposed impounding buses that do not have permits, although neither state nor municipal officials can completely prevent the arrival of more buses.

"It's interstate transportation which involves federal laws. I've advised our municipalities not to turn anyone away as long as they have a sufficient permit," Odelson said.

Meetings are scheduled on Tuesday night in Hinsdale, Joliet, Buffalo Grove and Woodstock to discuss potential ordinances.