Service Suspended on Multiple CTA Train Lines Due to Fire Department Activity

CTA train service has been suspended on several lines as the transit agency reports a "track condition" issue and fire department activity during the Thursday morning rush hour.
According to tweets from the CTA, Red Line, Purple Line Express and Brown Line service was "temporarily suspended" due to fire department activity near Belmont.
Significant delays were expected.
Brown Line service was stopped between Southport and Armitage, with shuttle buses available for service from Irving Park to Clark/Lake.
Red Line service was also halted between Thorndale and Fullerton. Purple Line Express trains were also stopped near Belmont for the same activity.
The CTA said Purple Line service was still running from Howard to Linden, however.
The CTA had previously said trains were standing at Belmont due to a "track condition" issue, but further details weren't immediately clear.
