Service Suspended on Multiple CTA Train Lines Due to Fire Department Activity

CTA train service has been suspended on several lines as the transit agency reports a "track condition" issue and fire department activity during the Thursday morning rush hour.

According to tweets from the CTA, Red Line, Purple Line Express and Brown Line service was "temporarily suspended" due to fire department activity near Belmont.

Significant delays were expected.

Brown Line service was stopped between Southport and Armitage, with shuttle buses available for service from Irving Park to Clark/Lake.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Red Line service was also halted between Thorndale and Fullerton. Purple Line Express trains were also stopped near Belmont for the same activity.

The CTA said Purple Line service was still running from Howard to Linden, however.

The CTA had previously said trains were standing at Belmont due to a "track condition" issue, but further details weren't immediately clear.

[Service Disruption] Brown Line service has been temporarily suspended between Southport and Armitage due to a track condition. More: https://t.co/aKc1KwW4Ym — cta (@cta) March 24, 2022

[Service Disruption] Red Line service has been temporarily suspended between Thorndale and Fullerton due to Fire Department Activity. More: https://t.co/vXcpIsbzrl — cta (@cta) March 24, 2022

[Service Suspended] Service on the Purple Line Express has been temporarily susp due to Fire Dept. Activity near Belmont. Local Purple Line Srvc still running Howard to Linden. More: https://t.co/fFZ8VqgkUg — cta (@cta) March 24, 2022

Check back for more on this developing story.