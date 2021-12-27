Palos Heights

‘Serious Vehicle Crash' Closes Route 83 in Suburban Palos Heights

Authorities in suburban Palos Heights remain on the scene of what officials are calling a “serious vehicle crash” that has closed Route 83 in both directions on Monday night.

According to authorities, officers and emergency vehicles remain on the scene at the location after the crash as of 7:45 p.m.

Route 83 is closed in both directions between Ridgeland Avenue and Austin Avenue, according to Total Traffic.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes, and the duration of the closure is unknown at this time.

It is unclear how many injuries there are, and how many vehicles are involved in the crash.

