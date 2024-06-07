Semi-truck crashes into Momence gas station, causing possible fuel leak

Authorities in Momence were investigating a possible fuel leak at a gas station on Friday afternoon after a semi-truck slammed into the building, according to the Kankakee County Sheriff.

The crash happened prior to 4:50 p.m. at the BP gas station, 807 N. Dixie Hwy.

Law enforcement and emergency personnel were on scene following the incident, the Kankakee County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. Footage captured by Sky 5 showed the trailer sticking out of the building, with the cab portion sitting inside entirely.

Drivers were advised to find an alternate route and avoid the area if possible.

As of late Friday afternoon, information on any potential injuries or what caused the driver to strike the business remained unknown.

Check back for updates on this developing story.