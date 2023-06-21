Semi-truck crash, fire closes Interstate 57 near Tuscola

Illinois officials say that the northbound lanes of Interstate 57 are blocked near Tuscola after a semi-truck crashed and caught fire on Wednesday afternoon.

According to authorities, the incident occurred in Douglas County, approximately one mile south of Tuscola and 30 miles south of Champaign.

Douglas County: Both lanes of northbound Interstate 57 are blocked about 1 mile south of Tuscola because of a semi crash and fire. Traffic is being diverted to US 45/Arcola (exit 203). pic.twitter.com/al4BhTApwY — IDOT_Illinois (@IDOT_Illinois) June 21, 2023

Traffic is currently being diverted around the site of the crash, with motorists required to get off the highway at exit 203.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Motorists can get back on the way at the Tuscola exit near mile marker 212, according to Department of Transportation officials.

There is no immediate word of any injuries or fatalities related to the crash, and cleanup efforts remain underway.