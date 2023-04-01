Semi Driver Working on Truck Along I-80/94 Struck By Alleged Drunk Driver: Indiana State Police

An accused drunk driver struck a semi driver who was working on his truck along Interstate 80/94 late Friday night in northwest Indiana, according to authorities.

At around 10 p.m., the driver of a semi was standing in the right lane of I-80/94 near the 10.4 mile marker in Gary when he was struck, Indiana State Police said in a news release. Witnesses stopped and tried to help the injured man, who ended up under the semi, but weren't able to remove him.

Police say the semi was partially in a grassy area and partially in the far-right lane at the time of the collision. Authorities noted that there aren't any shoulders in the area, because the interstate is under construction. Troopers investigating the collision developed probable cause, which led them to believe the driver of the other vehicle, Robert Ballard, 41, was impaired, authorities said.

Ballard underwent field sobriety tests, but refused to submit to a certified chemical test, according to police. A blood draw was later completed at an area medical facility. Ballard was later charged with two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury.

The truck driver, who hasn't been identified, was taken to an area hospital but later transferred to a Chicago hospital due to the extent of his injuries.