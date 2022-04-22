‘Seinfeld' Food Truck to Make a Pitstop in Chicago

Looking to eat Snickers with a knife and fork? Craving some Junior Mints? Thinking of munching on a muffin, but only on its top half? Well, a “Seinfeld” food truck will roll into Chicago to serve these sitcom-themed treats and more this month.

The “Seinfeld” food truck is set to hit the city for a three-day stop from April 29 to May 1.

The Seinfeld Food Truck is hitting the road!



Mark your calendar and come on down for some sweet and savory Seinfeldian treats. 😋#SeinfeldFoodTruckTour pic.twitter.com/rD1gkBnZP3 — Seinfeld (@SeinfeldTV) April 14, 2022

Fans in New York and Los Angeles already have gotten a taste of the sweets this week, and Chicago is next on the lineup.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The truck will reveal its location when it reaches the city next week. In the meantime, keep an eye out for a truck sporting classic designs like black and white cookies, pretzels and a big salad.

Dallas and San Francisco also will get paid visits in May.