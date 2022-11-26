Security Guard Held at Gunpoint During Robbery at Bank of America in Skokie

Police in Skokie are searching for two armed suspects who robbed a bank Saturday in the northern suburb, authorities said.

The robbery was reported at approximately 11:34 a.m. at Bank of America, 3328 W. Touhy Ave., officials stated. According to authorities, two men entered the bank and displayed handguns then one of the suspects held a security guard at gunpoint.

The suspects quickly left the bank and were seen entering a white vehicle, which headed east on Touhy. No one inside the bank was injured. The robbers got away with an unspecified amount of U.S. currency.