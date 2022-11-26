Security Guard Held at Gunpoint During Robbery at Bank of America in Skokie

Police in Skokie are searching for two armed suspects who robbed a bank Saturday in the northern suburb, authorities said.
The robbery was reported at approximately 11:34 a.m. at Bank of America, 3328 W. Touhy Ave., officials stated. According to authorities, two men entered the bank and displayed handguns then one of the suspects held a security guard at gunpoint.
The suspects quickly left the bank and were seen entering a white vehicle, which headed east on Touhy. No one inside the bank was injured. The robbers got away with an unspecified amount of U.S. currency.
Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.