The family of a 14-year-old boy who earlier this week was critically injured and eventually died when a Jeep plowed through a Hinsdale sub shop said in a statement Friday that they will "forever have a large hole" in their hearts."

"Our hearts are broken as we inform you that our precious angel, Sean Patrick Richards, went to heaven Thursday, July 20," the statement read, which was released on behalf of the Richards family by the University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital. "We are devastated and will forever have a large hole in our hearts."

According to police, Sean, 14, of Hinsdale, was outside Fontano Deli and Subs Monday afternoon when he was struck by a Jeep, which had driven out of a nearby car wash and slammed into the wall of the restaurant. Sean was transported to an area hospital and then was flown to Chicago Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Friday morning, the family confirmed that Sean died as a result of his injuries.

According to the statement, Sean, 14, had recently graduated 8th grade at St. Isaac Joques Parish Catholic School, and was set to begin high school in the fall at Benet Academy in Lisle.

In an email to NBC Chicago, St. Isaac Jogues Principal Carol Burlinksi said "Our hearts go out to the Richards Family who have raised an incredible young man and taught him that faith is the center of his life."

"The St. Isaac Jogues Parish/School community is here to surround the family with our love and support as we try to fill the emptiness that lies in our hearts," Burlinkski continued.

In their family statement, the Richards' described Sean as a "gentle soul who was both humble and kind," and "full of joy."

The Richards' full statement can be found below.

The collision occurred at approximately 2:36 p.m. Monday at Fontano Deli and Subs, located in the first block of South Lincoln at approximately 2:36 p.m., officials said.

Three other individuals inside the restaurant were also struck, either by debris or by the vehicle, and were taken to area hospitals in serious condition, according to police.

A fourth person was treated and released at the scene for minor injuries, authorities said.

Police say the driver of the Jeep was not injured.

Fontano Deli and Subs owner Dominic Fontano on Monday told NBC Chicago the surveillance footage he reviewed from the car wash will likely stick with him for the remainder of his life.

“There’s a couple of teens at the entrance…they just had gotten up,” he said. “They just got up and ready to walk to the door when the car plowed over two of them. The little boy was on the side of the street, got hit by the car, and the car carried him over to this side.

“I don’t think I’ll ever get that out of my sight,” he added.

A statement from the Fuller family, which owns the car wash, said "The entire Fuller family is deeply saddened and shaken by this loss. We will continue to hold his family, who has suffered an unimaginable tragedy, in our hearts and prayers. We will also pray for strength and comfort for the whole community as they struggle with this devastating event."