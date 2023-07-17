Witnesses describe horror as Jeep slams into Hinsdale restaurant

A teen is fighting for his life after he was struck by a Jeep that slammed into a suburban restaurant on Monday afternoon.

According to officials, the teen is in critical condition after he was hit by the vehicle just after 2:30 p.m. in Hinsdale.

The vehicle then slammed into the Fontano Sub Shop and Deli, leaving four more people hurt, including three in serious condition.

The Jeep had been in the car wash across the street before it sped across the street, leaving patrons diving for cover.

Dominic Fontano, who owns the restaurant, says he’s seen the surveillance footage and that the imagery will likely stick with him for the remainder of his life.

“There’s a couple of teens at the entrance…they just had gotten up,” he said. “They just got up and ready to walk to the door when the car plowed over two of them. The little boy was on the side of the street, got hit by the car, and the car carried him over to this side.

“I don’t think I’ll ever get that out of my sight,” he added.”

Police have interviewed the driver, but have not yet announced what led to the horrific collision.

“It’s hard to explain,” Fontano said. “I am at a loss for words. The little boy was laying right where they’re hosing off, and the young lady teen was underneath the car on the inside.”

Jamie Lugo, who works near the restaurant, shared Fontano’s shock.

“You never see stuff like this,” Lugo said. “It’s very quiet.”

An investigation remains underway, and no determination has been made on whether charges or citations will be filed. Authorities have not given an update on the teen’s condition since their initial report Monday afternoon.