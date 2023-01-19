oak lawn

School security officer in Oak Lawn honored for going above and beyond

Remarkable work in finding 21 year old special needs student

By Natalie Martinez

Chris Harris is special.

Tonight he was honored by the District 218 board of education for finding and identifying a missing special needs student at Oak Lawn's Adult Transition Program (ATP) . Harris says, "I couldn’t allow it to happen to this kid without doing something."

Harris is retired from the Cook County Sheriff’s Police and a former Shepard High School resource officer . NOw he's a security officer at ATP , serving special needs graduates of district schools.

Alison Wilde of ATP says Harris " has the connections with the students. He really treats them like they’re his own children and we’re really grateful we have him."

When 21  year old special education student, Kyle Jenkins from Calumet City, went missing December 18th.

Harris went into overtime, literally.

He sees his friend Kyle daily at the school. He pounded pavement, afterhours, for 3 days using his connections to help Kyle’s grandmother, and police ,get him home.

At some point, Kyle was seriously injured by a hit and run driver.   At the hospital, Kyle was claimed by another family.  But Harris, who happened to be working as

Santa Klaus at the same hospital suspected misidentification and got himself into ICU. 

There was Kyle.

"I felt relieved , it was like the world was lifted off my shoulders."

Tonight the board of education salutes its latest hero.

Harris says "It's not part of the job description. It's part of the family."

The ceremony happened just as Kyle was being released from the hospital. 

This article tagged under:

oak lawnschool resource officerMissing Man
