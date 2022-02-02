School Closings: These Chicago-Area Schools to Close, Switch to E-Learning Thursday

For the most up-to-date information on school closures, please visit this link to the Emergency Closing Center.

As many Chicago-area schools announced closures or switches to remote learning Wednesday due to a severe winter storm system, more districts have already begun canceling classes Thursday.

According to the latest updates from the Emergency Closing Center website, numerous districts have announced that they will either fully cancel classes or move to e-learning as a result of the severe weather.

Here is a full list of the schools that have announced closures.

The following schools have announced closures Thursday:

District #132 in Claumet Park

District #168 in Sauk Village

District #169 in Ford Heights

District #194 Steger Public Schools

Steger Intermediate Center

Steger Primary Center

District #1 in Momence

Crown Point Community School Corporation in Plano

Columbia Central School in Steger

District #201 in Crete

District #207 in Peotone

Blue Cap School in Blue ISland

Eagle Academy Christian School in Lansing (closed through Friday)

Our Lady of Tepeyac High School in Chicago

Cathedral of Saint Raymond School in Joliet

St. Dennis School in Lockport

St. Paul the Apostle in Joliet

Emmanuel Baptist Academy in Valparaiso

Governors State University in University Park

Chicago Public Schools announced that all in-person classes will be in session Wednesday, though no decision has been reached on Thursday classes.

The following schools and districts did not announce full closures, but have switched to online learning Wednesday: District #105 in La Grange, District #158, Schrum School and Hoover Elementary School in Calumet City, District #210 in Lemont, District #212 and #83 in Franklin Park, District #230 in Orland Park, District #91 in Forest Park, Forest Ridge School District 142 in Oak Forest, Prairie-hills Elementary School in Markham, District #68 in Woodridge, District #86 in Hinsdale, District #87 in Glen Ellyn, The Waldorf School Of DuPage in Warrenville, District #201 in Minooka, District #1 in Momence, District #308 in Oswego, District #88 in Plano, Thea Bowman Leadership Academy in Gary, Tri-creek School Corporation in Lowell and District #17 in Channahon.

Several other colleges, daycares and government buildings across the Chicago area have announced they will close for the day or switch to working remotely.