Schitt’s Creek Cast Coming to Chicago in Stop on Farewell Tour

Tickets went on sale Friday morning with two shows set for June 25

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 13: (L-R) Daniel Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy and Eugene Levy of “Schitt’s Creek” speak during the Pop TV segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 13, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Hide your diamonds, hide your exes – a little bit of Schitt’s Creek is coming to Chicago.

Cast from the popular show now in its final season are set to stop at the Chicago Theatre in June as part of their farewell tour.

Among the stars participating in the tour are Eugene and Daniel Levy.

"Couldn’t say goodbye without saying thank you to all of you," the younger Levy tweeted.

The event aims to give fans an inside look at the making of the series and will feature “special surprises.”

Tickets went on sale Friday morning with two shows set for June 25.

Other cities on the tour include Los Angeles, Phoenix, Orlando, Boston, Atlantic City and more.

