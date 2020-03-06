Schitt’s Creek Cast Coming to Chicago in Stop on Farewell Tour

Hide your diamonds, hide your exes – a little bit of Schitt’s Creek is coming to Chicago.

Cast from the popular show now in its final season are set to stop at the Chicago Theatre in June as part of their farewell tour.

Among the stars participating in the tour are Eugene and Daniel Levy.

"Couldn’t say goodbye without saying thank you to all of you," the younger Levy tweeted.

Couldn’t say goodbye without saying thank you to all of you. Local venue presale is tomorrow at 10am local time. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am local time. Hope to see you all there. (More dates to come...) pic.twitter.com/vDnrrrtmLR — dan levy (@danjlevy) March 3, 2020

The event aims to give fans an inside look at the making of the series and will feature “special surprises.”

Tickets went on sale Friday morning with two shows set for June 25.

Other cities on the tour include Los Angeles, Phoenix, Orlando, Boston, Atlantic City and more.