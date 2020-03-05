Lady Gaga Bringing ‘Exclusive’ New Tour to Chicago This Summer

Lady Gaga is returning to Chicago’s Wrigley Field this summer, one of only six stops she’s making around the world on her exclusive new tour.

The performance, which was announced Thursday by Live Nation, will take place on Aug. 14 as part of the famed singer’s The Chomatica Ball Tour.

The tour includes stops in only Paris, London, Boston, Toronto, Chicago and East Rutherford.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday. Live Nation said $1 for every ticket sold will be donated to Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation.

The tour announcement comes just after Gaga released “Stupid Love,” the first single off her sixth studio album.

It won't be the first time the singer has performed at Wrigley Field, In 2017, she made history as the first female artist to ever headline a show at the iconic ballpark.