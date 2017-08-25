A North Side woman's charity that helps the homeless caught the attention of a big-time celebrity: Lady Gaga. NBC 5's Charlie Wojciechowski has the story on what the singer did to help. (Published 3 hours ago)

Recording artist Lady Gaga will make history at Wrigley Field on Friday night as she rocks the venue in front of a massive crowd at the Friendly Confines.

According to the Cubs’ website, Lady Gaga will be the first female artist to ever headline a show at the iconic ballpark, joining a pantheon of artists that have called the stadium home.

Countless artists have played shows at the stadium since the Cubs began opening the ballpark for tours. Sir Paul McCartney, Jimmy Buffett, Billy Joel, and Pearl Jam have all headlined shows at the iconic stadium, which first opened in 1914.

Punk rockers Green Day performed a show at the ballpark Thursday night, and Florida-Georgia Line headlined a show at the stadium earlier this summer.

Lady Gaga will play her show at Wrigley as part of her “Joanne World Tour,” which has spanned the United States this year.

The show is expected to get underway at 7 p.m.