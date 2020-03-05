Largest Aerial Adventure Course in North America to Open in Lemont This Summer

The largest aerial adventure course in North America is set to open in a Chicago suburb this summer.

The Forge: Lemont Quarries, described as a “one-of-a-kind adventure park built on 300 acres of historic land,” will feature ropes courses, ziplines, climbing walls, mountain biking, hiking trails, fishing and more.

According to the park, its aerial course will contain more than 260 features with hundreds of possible routes. The park will also have the tallest zipline tower in North America - standing at 120 feet with two 90-foot towers – as well as the longest zipline in the tri-state area, organizers said.

The space, designed for “adventurers of all ages and abilities,” will also include an amphitheater, beer garden, “kids activity zone,” the region’s only outdoor mountain bike pump track and skills track, kayaking and canoeing activities and more.

The park, located 22 miles from downtown Chicago, is set to open on May 25 and will offer activities year-round.

“We believe in an unwavering dedication to conservation, thoughtfully curated physical challenges and a passionate community of outdoor enthusiasts,” the park’s website reads.