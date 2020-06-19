Schaumburg DMV, South Holland Facility Close After Employees Contract Coronavirus

A Schaumburg DMV that reopened earlier this month was closed this week after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The Schaumburg drivers services facility will remain closed until July 2 “out of an abundance of caution,” according to a statement Friday from Secretary of State Jesse White’s office.

The public is not “directly impacted by this situation,” state health officials said. Employees will be quarantined for two weeks while the building, at 1227 E. Golf Rd., is cleaned according to federal guidelines.

The Schaumburg facility reopened June 2 after a statewide shutdown of all driver facilities due to the coronavirus pandemic in late March.

Nearby driver facilities that remain open include:

Lake Zurich, 951 S. Rand Rd.

Des Plaines, 1470 Lee St.

Elgin, 595 S. State St.

Also Friday, White office announced that a commercial driver’s license facility in South Holland, 41 W. 162nd St., will be closed until July 7 because an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The locations are open only to new drivers, customers with expired driver’s licenses/ID cards and vehicle transactions. Drivers are encouraged to preregister online at www.cyberdriveillinois.com to reduce wait times.