Robbie Gould Perfect in NFL Playoffs Since Being Cut From Bears

Robbie Gould still perfect in NFL playoffs since being cut originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs, Robbie Gould buried four field goals for the San Francisco 49ers as they punched their ticket to the 2023 NFC Championship Game.

It follows another 4-for-4 performance in the Wild Card round against the Seattle Seahawks.

In fact, since the Chicago Bears cut Robbie Gould right before the 2016 season, he hasn't missed a field goal in the NFL playoffs. To be fair, he didn't miss a playoff field goal or extra point during his tenure with the Bears either.

He was 6-for-6 in the 2006 playoff run, but didn't kick a field goal in playoff games in 2005 and 2010.

Gould has been perfect in his playoff career for field goals and extra points.

Extra points might typically not be worth noting, but watching Brett Maher meltdown this postseason it can't be over looked.

All in all, Gould has made 38-of-38 extra points and 29-of-29 field goals.

And don't forget a touchdown saving tackle on Sunday either.

What could have been if the Bears never cut him to save money?

Would the Bears have made a run in 2018 if Gould was kicking instead of Cody Parkey? We'll never know.

And the Bears have had a revolving door of kickers, until settling with Cairo Santos in recent seasons. In no order, the Bears tried Elliot Fry, Eddie Piniero, Connor Barth, Mike Nugent. Fortunately Santos has kicked brilliantly for the team. But, it was a long, windy and perhaps unnecessary road to get where the Bears are today.

Gould wanted to be a lifetime Chicago Bear too, which makes it sting all the more.

Yet, we can't forget Gould, who said he wanted to be a lifetime Chicago Bear on the

"I wanted to finish my career here," Gould told Waddle and Silvy show. "I would have loved to have been a Bear like Jason Hanson for 20 years. That would have been amazing to me. Those are things you can't control as a player."

On the show, Gould explained the way in which he got cut, late at night with no one around. But, Gould remains optimistic about his release and how the back half of his career has unfolded.

"I have no hard feelings towards anybody," Gould said.

