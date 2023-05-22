Robbers Cut Hole Into Wall to Enter Jewelry Store, Assault Owner: Oak Lawn Police

Police in south suburban Oak Lawn are investigating a brazen robbery in which three suspects allegedly assaulted the owner of a jewelry store after making entry through an adjacent vacant business, according to authorities.

On Monday afternoon, officers with the Oak Lawn Police Department were called to Ramallah Jewelry, 8741 S. Ridgeland, following a robbery, police said in a news release. Authorities say three suspects entered an empty business adjacent to the jewelry store and cut a hole in the wall to gain access to the store.

The suspects waited until the store's owner arrived, at which point they assaulted the owner with a handgun and demanded the keys to the safe and display case, police said. The suspects managed to get away with an unspecified amount of jewelry. The jewelry store owner was treated on scene for minor injuries, according to authorities.

Police have released surveillance photos of the suspects in hope that someone may recognize them.

Detectives were canvassing the area following the shooting, with the goal of obtaining additional video evidence. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Oak Lawn Police Department Detective Division at 708-907-4051 or text 708-613-8477.