Riverdale Police Officer Seriously Hurt in Horrifying Crash Caught on Video

A suburban police officer was seriously injured on Monday when their vehicle was slammed into by another car in a terrifying crash that was caught on camera.

According to officials, the police vehicle was traveling through the intersection of 138th and Indiana in Riverdale when another vehicle, traveling northbound on Indiana Avenue, went through a red light and slammed into the side of the police cruiser.

The officer was taken to an area hospital for treatment, and is currently in serious condition, officials said.

The video of the crash, provided by the Riverdale Police Department, shows the officer’s vehicle proceeding through a green light at the intersection. Another vehicle, a Chevrolet Impala, is shown racing through the intersection at a high rate of speed, slamming into the police vehicle and sending it spinning out of frame.

The driver of the other vehicle managed to flee the scene, but a person of interest is in custody in connection with the crash.

The investigation is continuing, and no citations have been issued at this time.