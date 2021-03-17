Riverdale police department

Riverdale Police Officer Seriously Hurt in Horrifying Crash Caught on Video

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A suburban police officer was seriously injured on Monday when their vehicle was slammed into by another car in a terrifying crash that was caught on camera.

According to officials, the police vehicle was traveling through the intersection of 138th and Indiana in Riverdale when another vehicle, traveling northbound on Indiana Avenue, went through a red light and slammed into the side of the police cruiser.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The officer was taken to an area hospital for treatment, and is currently in serious condition, officials said.

Local

Coronavirus Pandemic 15 mins ago

Chicago Seniors Learn New Technology To Stay Connected During Pandemic

phase 1c 16 mins ago

Most in Chicago's Phase 1C Will Be Able to Book COVID Vaccination Appointments in April, May

The video of the crash, provided by the Riverdale Police Department, shows the officer’s vehicle proceeding through a green light at the intersection. Another vehicle, a Chevrolet Impala, is shown racing through the intersection at a high rate of speed, slamming into the police vehicle and sending it spinning out of frame.

The driver of the other vehicle managed to flee the scene, but a person of interest is in custody in connection with the crash.

The investigation is continuing, and no citations have been issued at this time.

This article tagged under:

Riverdale police departmentRiverdale Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us