River Oaks Mall Security Guard Shot in Apparent Attempted Robbery

A security guard at River Oaks Mall in Calumet City was shot and another man was injured possibly by broken glass in an apparent attempted robbery at a jewelry store early Wednesday afternoon, a spokesperson confirmed.

Village officials said the incident occurred at approximately 12:05 p.m. at a jewelry store in a central location in the mall. The security guard was taken to an area hospital where his condition is currently unknown.

There are currently no further details regarding the incident.

This is a developing story. NBC 5 will provide updates as they become available.