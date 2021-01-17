Rideshare Drivers Targeted in Series of Armed Carjackings on Chicago's Northwest Side

Chicago police are alerting residents in several northwest side neighborhoods of a string of thefts involving rideshare drivers, who are having their vehicles stolen from them at gunpoint.

According to the alert, at least seven such incidents have been reported since Dec. 28 in the Wicker Park, Bucktown and Humboldt Park neighborhoods.

In each attack, rideshare drivers are being summoned to an address, and when they arrive the suspects point a weapon at them, demanding the vehicle. They then flee the scene in the car.

The crimes have occurred:

-1900 block of West Evergreen Avenue on Dec. 28 at 12:08 a.m.

-2000 block of West St. Paul Avenue on Dec. 28 at 1:50 a.m.

-2000 block of West Division Street on Jan. 9 at 11:15 a.m.

-1400 block of North Maplewood Avenue on Jan. 9 at 7 p.m.

-1400 block of North Leavitt Street on Jan. 16 at 7 p.m.

-2100 block of West Charleston Street on Jan. 16 at 10:35 p.m.

-1700 block of West Lemoyne Street on Jan. 17 at 3:53 a.m.

Officials are urging residents of the neighborhood to be on the alert for any suspicious subjects loitering in the area, and to make sure that existing surveillance cameras are functioning properly.

Anyone with information on any of the thefts is urged to call 911.