Rideshare driver shoots robbers in North Lawndale, police say

Chicago police say a rideshare driver shot and wounded two people after they robbed him early Saturday morning.

According to police, a 26-year-old man was driving in the 1500 block of South Millard at approximately 1:02 a.m. when he was approached by two people as he dropped off a customer.

The pair stole the man’s cell phone during the robbery, and fired shots at him as he attempted to flee. Police say the man then returned fire, striking both suspects.

A 20-year-old man was taken to an area hospital in good condition, while an 18-year-old woman refused treatment after suffering a graze wound to her right arm, police said.

Both individuals were taken into custody, and the driver, who is a concealed carry license-holder, was not injured.

The incident remains under investigation.