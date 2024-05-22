As new stores at Westfield Old Orchard continue to open, the suburban Skokie mall will also soon welcome a new restaurant by a familiar chef.

Fast-casual Mexican restaurant Tortazo, by celebrity chef Rick Bayless, will open at the mall inside Macy's department store this weekend, according to a press release. It will be the restaurant's second Chicago location, with its first located inside the Willis Tower. Another is scheduled to open this summer inside Harrah's Joliet Casino, Tortazo's site said.

According to the release, the eatery will host a grand opening from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The event will feature a "torta cutting ceremony" along with live music, happy hour specials, a raffle, giveaways and more.

Tortazo's menu features a variety of tacos, tortas, quesadillas, soups, salads and snacks. It also has a kids menu, and will serve beer, wine and cocktails, the eatery's website said.

Following the grand opening, the restaurant's hours will be 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Happy hour will take place on weekdays between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., the restaurant's website said.

Bayless currently operates a number of Mexican restaurants in and around Chicago, including Frontera Grill, Topolobampo, XOCO, Bar Sótano, and the group's iconic airport cantinas, Tortas Frontera. He previously operated Frontera Fresca, a now-shuttered restaurant inside the Westfield Old Orchard Macy's.

Bayless' new restaurant joins the mall's latest eatery, Café Castemila, which serves Italian imported gelato, pastries, coffee and espresso.