This spot at O'Hare Airport made Yelp's list of ‘Best Airport Food' in the US

Flying in or out of O'Hare International Airport over the holidays, and need a bite to eat? Skip the fast food and snacks and go straight for the Tortas, a new list from Yelp says.

According to the list, titled "Best airport food on the heels of holiday travel," Tortas Frontera, with three locations inside the Chicago airport, is one of the best spots in the country to grab a bite from while traveling. According to the editors, the list of 25 was compiled using businesses on Yelp with a "large concentration of reviews mentioning 'airport food.'"

From there, the review site ranked those spots through a variety of factors to create an "all-time" list of the "Top Airport food in the United States."

Tortas Frontera, from Chef Rick Bayless, came in No. 5 on the list. With locations in Terminals 1, 3 and 5, the airport restaurant has a total of 1,395 reviews with an average of 3.9 stars.

"When my friend recommended trying Tortas Frontera as a must try restaurant, while visiting Chicago I thought he was joking considering this restaurant is located within O'Hare Airport," one Yelp review read in part. "My curiosity was peaked and I had to arrive early enough to the airport to ensure I tried it. Man was I glad I did!"

While several other airports had multiple appearances -- Denver International Airport, Portland International Airport and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport all appeared on the list three times each -- no other Chicago airport restaurant made the list.

You can view the full list of 25 here.