Reward Offered in Deadly Shooting of Retired Chicago Fire Lieutenant

A Chicago business, church and community activist have teamed up to offer an $8,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever shot and killed a retired Chicago Fire Department lieutenant during an attempted carjacking.

According to authorities, Dwain Williams was approached by four people who tried to take his vehicle Thursday afternoon in the city's Beverly Woods neighborhood. One of the group members showed a handgun before opening fire on Williams, shooting him in the abdomen, police said.

Williams also produced a handgun and fired at the group, according to police. The retired firefighter was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Sadly I report the death of retired CFD Lieutenant Dwain Williams. Who was shot during an apparent vehicle hijacking this afternoon. He retired from the job about 2 years ago at the age of 63. Our hearts are heavy tonight. (Langford) pic.twitter.com/Ze7jrifKoD — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) December 4, 2020

"I'd say to the shooters, 'what if this was your father?..What did you get out of taking his life? Nothing,'" said activist Andrew Holmes, who is offering a reward, along with the faith community of Chicago's Saint Sabina Catholic Church and Beverly Woods popcorn business Let's Get Poppin.

At a news conference Friday, Williams' wife, Karen Williams, described her husband as a firm believer in God and a great father who gave all to his children.

"He was the rock in our family. Now he's gone," she said. "We need him. We needed him. We depended on him. And this is a really great loss, not only to my family, but to all the citizens in Chicago."

Karen Williams also thanked those who've prayed for her family and offered their condolences, saying "my family is so grateful for all of you."

No arrests have been made in connection with Dwain Williams' death.