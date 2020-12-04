‘A Gentle Giant:' Wife Remembers Retired Chicago Firefighter Killed in Attempted Carjacking

Dwain Williams was the rock of his family, Williams' wife, Karen, said Friday, less than 24 hours after the retired Chicago Fire Department lieutenant was fatally shot during an attempted carjacking.

At a press conference, Karen Williams described her husband as a firm believer in God and a great father who gave all to his children.

"Dwain would give his all to anyone in need," she said. "Dwain was loving, respectful, and honorable, a model citizen, who tried to lead others in the right direction."

According to authorities, Dwain Williams was approached by four people who tried to take his vehicle at approximately 2 p.m. Thursday in the city's Beverly Woods neighborhood. One of the group members showed a handgun before opening fire on Williams, shooting him in the abdomen, police said.

Dwain Williams also produced a handgun and fired at the group, according to police. He was transported from the scene to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The retired lieutenant was transferred from the hospital to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office Thursday night with an escort by members of the Chicago fire and police departments.

Dwain Williams joined the department in 1992, and his last assignment was with the city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications, according to fire officials.

Karen Williams said her husband was also a fearless, courageous firefighter and a "gentle giant."

"He was the rock in our family. Now he's gone," she said. "We need him. We needed him. We depended on him. And this is a really great loss, not only to my family, but to all the citizens in Chicago."

Karen Williams also thanked those who've prayed for her family and offered their condolences, saying "my family is so grateful for all of you."

No arrests have been made in connection with Dwain Williams' death.