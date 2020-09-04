Rev. Leon Finney, Longtime Chicago Activist, Dies

Rev. Leon Finney, a longtime community activist on Chicago's South Side and the pastor of Metropolitan Apostolic Community Church, died Friday, according to a post on the church's Facebook page.

Along with serving as pastor at the Bronzeville church for more than 20 years, Finney was committed to revitalizing urban communities. He was also particularly known for his work with The Woodlawn Organization, a development initiative in the city's Woodlawn neighborhood, the Facebook post added.

Among several other roles, Finney served as vice-chairman of the Chicago Public Housing Authority and chairman of the Monitoring Commission for School Desegregation for Chicago Public Schools.

https://www.facebook.com/TheMETchicago/

Prominent Chicago pastor Rev. Marshall Hatch, of New Mount Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, said in a news release that despite Finney's passing, his impact will continue into the future.

"A great man has fallen indeed, be we as his living legacy are left with the task to carry on the work," he said.