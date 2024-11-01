Retired suburban priest accused of sexual abuse over 40 years ago reinstated after investigation

A retired priest accused of sexual abuse over 40 years ago has been reinstated after an investigation by the Chicago Archdiocese.

The Rev. William Killeen was accused of sexually abusing a minor while assigned to St. Patricia Parish in Hickory Hills over 40 years ago, the archdiocese said.

The Archdiocese Independent Review Board found there was not a reasonable cause to believe Killeen sexually abused a minor and recommended he be reinstated to the ministry. Killeen was removed from ministry after the allegation was made in October 2023.

“The welfare of the children entrusted to our care is our paramount consideration,” Cardinal Blase Cupich wrote in letters announcing Killeen’s reinstatement to eight parishes where he worked throughout his career. “At the same time, I am committed to restoring the good name of those so accused if the case is unsubstantiated.”

The allegation was reported to civil authorities and the person making the allegation was offered the services of the archdiocese’s victim assistance ministry.

Retired since 2019, Killeen occasionally celebrated Mass at St. Francis Xavier Parish and St. Cletus Parish, both in La Grange, and St. John of the Cross Parish in Western Springs before his removal. He has been cleared to resume leading Mass.