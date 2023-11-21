Not everyone wants to put their kitchen through the ringer on Thanksgiving day.

While some businesses shutter their doors to celebrate the holiday, others are remaining open to serve up menu classics and Thanksgiving specials.

Here’s a look at which restaurants are shuttered on Thanksgiving day and the alternatives where you can enjoy a feast.

Closed for Thanksgiving

Cheesecake Factory

Chili’s

Chipotle Mexican Grill

IHOP

Little Caesars

Lou Malnati’s

Olive Garden

Panera Bread

Popeye’s (Few select locations will be open. Learn more here)

Taco Bell

Open for Thanksgiving