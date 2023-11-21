Thanksgiving

Restaurant guide: What restaurants are closed and which are open on Thanksgiving day?

Here's your guide to which restaurants will remain open and which will close for the Nov. 23

By Kim Jao

<b>Maggiano's Little Italy: Mom's Lasagna</b>
Emily Hill/Flickr

Not everyone wants to put their kitchen through the ringer on Thanksgiving day.

While some businesses shutter their doors to celebrate the holiday, others are remaining open to serve up menu classics and Thanksgiving specials.

Here’s a look at which restaurants are shuttered on Thanksgiving day and the alternatives where you can enjoy a feast.

Closed for Thanksgiving

  • Cheesecake Factory
  • Chili’s
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill
  • IHOP
  • Little Caesars
  • Lou Malnati’s
  • Olive Garden
  • Panera Bread
  • Popeye’s (Few select locations will be open. Learn more here)
  • Taco Bell

Open for Thanksgiving

  • Applebee’s
  • Buffalo Wild Wings
  • Cracker Barrel
  • Denny’s
  • Fogo de Chão
  • Golden Corral
  • Maggiano’s
  • McDonald’s
  • Red Lobster
  • White Castle

