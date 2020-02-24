Restaurant Crawl Planned Monday Night to Support Chinatown Businesses

A restaurant crawl has been planned for Monday night in Chicago's Chinatown community to support businesses that have a seen a dramatic decline in customers due to coronavirus fears.

Carlos Matias, the organizer of the food crawl, said he decided to put on the event to "show Chinatown some love."

"We just want to give awareness the coronavirus does not exist here in Chinatown," he said.

Businesses and restaurants in the normally bustling tourist destination said they’ve been losing customers, but health officials said there’s nothing to worry about.

For some restaurants, business has declined by as much as 50%.

The family who owns the restaurant Moon Palace, which is located at 216 W. Cermark Rd., said they and so many others appreciate what's being done to help the community.

"I think a lot of people are wondering... can one day really change everything?" said Lilly Wang, whose family owns the restaurant. "It's about bringing attention. It's about showing support and being there for our community."

The food crawl is from 7 to 10 p.m. Monday.