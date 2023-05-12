Restaurant at Suburban Mall to Add Rooftop Dining Space Ahead of Summer

With weather getting warmer and summer quickly approaching, many in the Chicago area are looking for places to dine outdoors in the sunshine.

Luckily for north suburban residents, another option is soon on the way.

The Hampton Social, an east coast-inspired bar and restaurant, is adding a rooftop dining space ahead of the summer, slated to open on May 26.

The rooftop space can seat 172 guests and has 4,500 square feet of space, including a partially-covered 20-seat bar for those who prefer a bit more shade.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Guests are also able to take an elevator or staircase to the second floor, where a condensed menu of coastal-style meals and cocktails are available.

The Hampton Rooftop is located at 4999 Old Orchard Center C29, around the corner entrance to the restaurant itself, and will be open for dinner Wednesday through Sunday, with brunch service launching this summer.

In addition to the Skokie location, The Hampton Social operates two locations in Chicago, in Streeterville and River North respectively. There are also locations in Burr Ridge and South Barrington.

More information on The Hampton Social can be found here.