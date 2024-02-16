Respiratory viruses could rise in the weeks ahead, Illinois health officials warn

Respiratory infections across Illinois could climb in the coming weeks, state health officials said Friday -- while noting that such illnesses have trended downward in recent weeks.

In a news release, the Illinois Department of Public Health explained that the state's overall respiratory illness level is "low" and Illinois remains "low" for COVID hospitalizations, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Despite the positive news, you won't want to let your guard down just yet.

As respiratory virus season usually lasts into the spring, IDPH officials said it's possible that illness rates could tick upwards in the coming weeks.

“...IDPH continues to closely monitor the latest data as we near the end of the respiratory virus season," IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a news release, in part. "And we remind Illinoisians at risk for severe outcomes to use the highly effective tools available to protect themselves from COVID-19, flu, and RSV.”

People who develop symptoms of a respiratory illness, such as coughing, sneezing, sore throat, a runny nose or fever -- should remain home and stay away from others to avoid spreading illness. If seeking medical care is necessary, wearing a mask is recommended.

While respiratory virus season isn't over yet, RSV season is winding down across the state. As a result, RSV vaccines are no longer necessary during pregnancy, IDPH said. However, shots that provide infants and young children protective immunity will be available through the end of the season.

Older adults will be able to get their vaccine even once the season ends.