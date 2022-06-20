Residents Still Dealing With Aftermath of DuPage County Tornado 1 Year Later

One year ago, a tornado struck multiple suburbs in DuPage County, damaging hundreds of homes and injuring several people. Since then, residents say they are still dealing with the aftermath.

On Monday morning, officials in the village of Woodridge plan to observe a moment of silence to mark the anniversary of the devastating storm.

Mayor Gina Cunningham and the Board of Trustees proclaimed June 20, 2022, as “Woodridge Strong Day.”

According to the village, the day's purpose is to "recognize and extend gratitude for the generosity of the countless organizations, businesses, and volunteers who dedicate their time, labor, and compassion to the community in the aftermath of the devastating June 2021 EF-3 tornado."

The EF-3 tornado touched down just before midnight, packed with winds of 140 mph. It was on the ground for more than 20 minutes, damaging more than 200 homes in several suburbs. Naperville and Woodridge were significantly impacted.

No deaths were reported, but 11 people were injured.

One year later, many are still feeling the effects, particularly those with damaged homes who continue to battle insurance companies to help with repairs.

"My battle continues to be the roof," said Downers Grove resident Sandra Wilhoit.

Wilhoit said her insurance company denied her claims, saying the damage was due to a lack of maintenance, rather than a storm.

And she's not alone.

“They [State Farm] look at it from a standpoint of ‘Well, we'll give you $68 to fix your front door,’” Alana Radwan said. “I can't even get someone in my house to look at it for $68.”

Some homeowners have also turned to state regulators with their concerns. At least 10 complaints were filed with the Illinois Department of Insurance.

