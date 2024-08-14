Residents speak out at 1st board meeting since sheriff's retirement in wake of Sonya Massey shooting

More than 30 people signed up to publicly speak at a Sangamon County Board meeting Tuesday, the first since details surrounding the July shooting death of Sonya Massey were made public and since the retirement of Sheriff Jack Campbell.

Massey, 36, was unarmed in her home near Springfield July 6 when she was shot to death by former Sangamon County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Grayson, who has since been terminated from the position.

Grayson has been charged in Massey's death.

Several residents and activists had called for Campbell's resignation as details of the shooting came to light. Campbell hired Grayson, who had been disciplined while employed at another county sheriff's office in Illinois.

"The trust is now completely broken. Take responsibility for this," one resident said.

Though Campbell resigned, one board member believes that an advisory referendum should be added to the November ballot, asking if Illinois should adopt recalls for elected officials.

"For the 2024 election, we ask and support an advisory referendum to create recalls on the ballot," resident Vanessa Knox said.

Campbell, whose retirement is effective Aug. 31, did not appear before the board Tuesday evening. The County Board Chairman is given two months following Campbell's retirement to select a new sheriff.